Ricky Kej Comments on 2024 US Election: Lessons Beyond Celebrity Endorsements

Ricky Kej reflects on the 2024 US Election results, highlighting the limited impact of celebrity endorsements. Despite stars like Beyonce and Taylor Swift backing Kamala Harris, Donald Trump secured a victory. Kej emphasizes finding key supporters who effectively communicate one's message over assembling prominent figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:18 IST
Singer Ricky Kej (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
In a notable turn of events, Grammy award-winning artist Ricky Kej weighed in on the 2024 US Election outcome. Donald Trump's return to the Oval Office as the 47th President came after he secured 277 electoral votes, surpassing the required 270 to clinch the presidency. In contrast, Kamala Harris managed to garner only 224 votes.

Addressing the trend of celebrities supporting Harris, Kej remarked on the limited influence of star-studded endorsements. "Lining up Hollywood stars won't match the impact of a few genuine backers who can effectively convey a candidate's message," Kej stated on social media platform X.

Throughout her campaign, Harris received vocal support from high-profile names. Beyonce and Cher were among those endorsing her, emphasizing her commitment to unity and rights protection. However, despite widespread celebrity advocacy, it was not enough to tilt the electoral balance in Harris's favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

