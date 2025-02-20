Left Menu

Stars, Screens, and Strings: From Cumberbatch's Grief to Taylor Swift's Reign

The entertainment world witnesses Benedict Cumberbatch's unexpected emotional journey in his new film, musicians regroup after LA fires, and animated films seek Oscar attention. Taylor Swift wins global recording artist for a fifth time while projects like 'Blue Moon' and 'Reacher' continue captivating audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Benedict Cumberbatch shares his emotional journey in 'The Thing With Feathers', revealing moments of grief while playing a widower. The film is showcased in the Berlin Film Festival's Special section.

The devastation of January's LA fires left musicians reeling, destroying homes, instruments, and studios. Among those affected were a piano teacher and a folk rock band, now striving to rebuild.

Taylor Swift continues her dominance, securing the global recording artist of the year title for the fifth time, with her album topping major IFPI charts. Animated films strive for equal Oscar recognition, hoping to break longstanding barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

