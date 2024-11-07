Ektaa Kapoor Sheds Light on the Godhra Train Incident with 'The Sabarmati Report'

Celebrated filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor is set to release a thought-provoking film, 'The Sabarmati Report', which delves into the lesser-known details of the infamous Godhra train burning incident that occurred on February 27, 2002. Kapoor insists that the movie is an attempt to bring forth the neglected origins of the tragic event while acknowledging all sides.

During a media interaction, Kapoor explained that the film intends to narrate the genesis of the incident. She emphasized, "It's not about highlighting one perspective at the expense of others. We aim to uncover the starting point without dismissing subsequent events." This narrative, she asserts, is crucial for a comprehensive understanding.

Amid the film's trailer launch in Mumbai, Kapoor also spoke about enduring criticism for her traditional adornments, reflecting societal judgments. Meanwhile, actor Vikrant addressed receiving threats for his role in the project that explores the sensitive subject. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, 'The Sabarmati Report', featuring stars Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra, is slated for theatrical release on November 15.

