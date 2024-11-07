Bhutan PM Invites Indian Investors to Boost Eastern Collaboration

In a bid to strengthen ties and foster economic growth, Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay has invited Indian investors to explore opportunities in the eastern regions of the Himalayan kingdom. Focusing on both individual and collaborative ventures, Tobgay emphasized the area's potential at the inauguration of the first Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the India-Bhutan border.

Highlighting the seamless travel prospects for international tourists now facilitated by the ICP, Tobgay noted its critical role in enhancing cross-border tourism and business exchanges. He reflected on past challenges and expressed optimism for more robust connectivity between the two nations, supporting a strategy to jointly market eastern Bhutan and northeastern India globally.

Tobgay underscored Bhutan's ambition to expand trade beyond natural resources to include manufactured goods, expressing a mutual desire for prosperity with India. He reiterated the importance of people-to-people contact in building on the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

