Liam Payne's Repatriation and Warner Bros' Revenue Woes

The body of former One Direction singer Liam Payne has been moved from a British cemetery in Buenos Aires on its journey to the airport, signaling its likely repatriation to the UK. Payne's body had been retained for toxicology and other tests, according to a reliable cemetery source.

In the arena of business, Warner Bros Discovery has reported a disappointing performance for its third-quarter revenue. The entertainment giant has attributed the shortfall to a lack of blockbuster releases in its studio unit, struggling to match the success of last year's 'Barbie' film.

Warner Bros' recent releases, including 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,' failed to perform at the same level, leading to unmet Wall Street expectations. The media company is now tasked with revitalizing its studio output to bolster future earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)