A Farewell to Fortune: Gujarat Family's Unique Car Burial Ceremony

A farmer's family in Gujarat's Amreli district held an elaborate burial ceremony for their 'lucky' car, a 12-year-old Wagon R, attended by 1,500 people. The event, orchestrated by Sanjay Polara, involved rituals and a feast, signifying the vehicle's significance to the family's prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amreli | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:45 IST
In a remarkable display of gratitude and reverence, a farmer's family in Gujarat's Amreli district conducted an extraordinary burial ceremony for their 'lucky' car.

The family, led by Sanjay Polara, organized the event in Padarshinga village, attracting around 1,500 attendees including spiritual leaders. The 12-year-old Wagon R, regarded as instrumental to the family's prosperity, was driven to the farm, decorated with flowers and garlands, and finally interred in a 15-foot deep pit.

The ceremony, conducted with full Hindu rituals, was aimed at ensuring the car's memory endures for future generations, symbolized by Polara's plan to plant a tree at the burial site. This unique tribute underscores how objects can hold significant emotional and cultural value, community members gathered for a feast to mark the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

