Bhagwat Champions Swadeshi and Sustainability

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat called on the organization's members to embrace swadeshi goods and champion environmental conservation. His remarks came during an address to over 60 'pracharaks' from the Mahakoshal region of RSS' Madhya Kshetra, which includes Madhya Bharat, Malwa, and Chhattisgarh.

During the gathering, Bhagwat emphasized the importance of utilizing and promoting local products, particularly those from cottage industries. He urged members to uphold and disseminate Indian family values, which he noted have been in decline in the West.

Additionally, Bhagwat encouraged a focus on civic responsibility, advising members to reduce polythene use and avoid excessive electricity consumption. The day concluded with Bhagwat's visit to an RSS 'shakha' in Rampur before his scheduled departure for Nagpur.

