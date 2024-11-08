Left Menu

Bhagwat Champions Swadeshi and Sustainability

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat urged members to promote swadeshi products, support family values, and work for environmental protection. He advised against the use of polythene and emphasized the importance of conserving electricity during a meeting in Madhya Kshetra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:20 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat called on the organization's members to embrace swadeshi goods and champion environmental conservation. His remarks came during an address to over 60 'pracharaks' from the Mahakoshal region of RSS' Madhya Kshetra, which includes Madhya Bharat, Malwa, and Chhattisgarh.

During the gathering, Bhagwat emphasized the importance of utilizing and promoting local products, particularly those from cottage industries. He urged members to uphold and disseminate Indian family values, which he noted have been in decline in the West.

Additionally, Bhagwat encouraged a focus on civic responsibility, advising members to reduce polythene use and avoid excessive electricity consumption. The day concluded with Bhagwat's visit to an RSS 'shakha' in Rampur before his scheduled departure for Nagpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

