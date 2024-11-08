Reviving Tradition: Maharashtra's Nag Puja to Return

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed to revive the ancient tradition of 'nag puja' in Battis Shirala, Maharashtra, if the Mahayuti alliance comes to power. Speaking at a rally, Shah criticized the decision by the existing Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which halted this age-old practice.

The 'nag puja' involves the worship of live snakes, particularly on the Hindu festival of Nag Panchami, celebrated during the month of Shravan. The practice was curtailed following a ruling by the Bombay High Court in 2002, which banned cobra processions in the town.

Shah assured that under his alliance's governance, the ritual would resume, respecting legal norms and adhering to traditional rites. He emphasized the cultural significance of the ritual for the local community and pledged its revival as a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)