No injuries reported in blaze at BHEL plant in Bhopal; fire brought under control: Official.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:13 IST
No injuries reported in blaze at BHEL plant in Bhopal; fire brought under control: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Blaze Claims 20 Lives in Hebei Nursing Home
Delhi Cyber Police Crack Complex Scam Impersonating Top Officials
Britain Stands Firm on Online Safety Amid U.S. Trade Talks
Police have filed chargesheet in Mumbai court in case related to stabbing attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his home: Officials.
UK Firm on Online Safety Amid Trade Talks