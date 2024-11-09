Paul Mescal to Soar Again in Sci-Fi Epic 'The Dog Stars'

Irish star Paul Mescal is set to potentially reunite with director Ridley Scott after the much-anticipated film 'Gladiator II'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mescal is in talks to lead Scott's next movie 'The Dog Stars', an adaptation of Peter Heller's 2012 novel.

'The Dog Stars' is expected to commence shooting in 2025, following Scott's completion of a Bee Gees biopic at Paramount. Scripted by Mark L Smith, known for 'The Revenant', the film is set in a dystopian future where a pandemic has devastated the US.

Centered around a civilian pilot living with his dog and an ex-marine on an abandoned airbase, the narrative explores their survival against invaders. Hope emerges when a radio transmission suggests a better future, prompting a journey to follow its signal.

In this venture, Scott is collaborating with Steve Asbell and 20th Century Studios, with production by Smith, Cliff Roberts, and Scott Free.

Mescal eagerly awaits the release of 'Gladiator II', where he stars as a grown-up Lucius Verus II, battling in Rome alongside an ensemble including Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal. The film premieres in India on November 15.

