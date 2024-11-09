Left Menu

Paul Mescal to Soar Again in Sci-Fi Epic 'The Dog Stars'

Irish star Paul Mescal is in discussions for a role in Ridley Scott's upcoming film, 'The Dog Stars', based on Peter Heller's novel. The movie, set in a post-pandemic America, recounts a civilian pilot's quest for survival with his dog and an ex-marine friend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-11-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 11:40 IST
Paul Mescal to Soar Again in Sci-Fi Epic 'The Dog Stars'
Paul Mescal
  • Country:
  • United States

Irish star Paul Mescal is set to potentially reunite with director Ridley Scott after the much-anticipated film 'Gladiator II'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mescal is in talks to lead Scott's next movie 'The Dog Stars', an adaptation of Peter Heller's 2012 novel.

'The Dog Stars' is expected to commence shooting in 2025, following Scott's completion of a Bee Gees biopic at Paramount. Scripted by Mark L Smith, known for 'The Revenant', the film is set in a dystopian future where a pandemic has devastated the US.

Centered around a civilian pilot living with his dog and an ex-marine on an abandoned airbase, the narrative explores their survival against invaders. Hope emerges when a radio transmission suggests a better future, prompting a journey to follow its signal.

In this venture, Scott is collaborating with Steve Asbell and 20th Century Studios, with production by Smith, Cliff Roberts, and Scott Free.

Mescal eagerly awaits the release of 'Gladiator II', where he stars as a grown-up Lucius Verus II, battling in Rome alongside an ensemble including Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal. The film premieres in India on November 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
British Columbia Reports First Human Case of H5 Bird Flu

British Columbia Reports First Human Case of H5 Bird Flu

 Global
2
Wallabies' Triumphant Turnaround at Twickenham

Wallabies' Triumphant Turnaround at Twickenham

 Global
3
Phil Salt's Heroic Century Powers England to Victory

Phil Salt's Heroic Century Powers England to Victory

 Global
4
Trump's Cabinet Picks: A New Direction

Trump's Cabinet Picks: A New Direction

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Niger’s Road to Recovery: Economic and Educational Reforms for Sustainable Growth

Europe & Central Asia’s Economic Resilience and Challenges: Insights from the 2024 World Bank Report

World Bank's New Framework for Climate Equity: Balancing Welfare and Climate Action

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024