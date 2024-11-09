Left Menu

Tragic Fireworks Accident at Neeleswaram Temple: Death Toll Rises to Five

A devastating fireworks accident at Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu temple near Neeleswaram has claimed the lives of five individuals. Rajith, who suffered severe burns, succumbed to his injuries. The incident, which left 154 injured, has led to the arrest of three individuals under the Explosive Substance Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:18 IST
A tragic fireworks accident at the Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu temple near Neeleswaram has resulted in the deaths of five people, with Rajith being the latest fatality. He succumbed to severe burns while receiving treatment at a Mangaluru hospital, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The accident, which occurred on the night of October 28, injured a total of 154 individuals. Around 100 of them were initially hospitalized, and as of November 8, 63 are still receiving treatment, including nine in critical condition in intensive care units.

Authorities have arrested three individuals, including two members of the temple committee, in connection with the incident. Charges have been filed under the Explosive Substance Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

