Drug Trafficking Crackdown Yields Major Arrests in Saharanpur

A significant joint operation by police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) culminated in the arrest of two drug traffickers, including a citizen of Nepal, and the seizure of 6.2 kilograms of charas valued at over Rs 60 lakh, according to officials on Thursday.

Saharanpur Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain informed PTI that these arrests are part of an extensive crackdown on drug trafficking. Acting on a tip-off, officers from Mandi police and ANTF Meerut detained Mahendra Bhar and Shadab, also known as Hakkal, near Pir Wali Gali on Wednesday.

Mahendra, originating from Lohrola village in Nepal's Ganeshpur, confessed during interrogation that he was involved in smuggling charas from Nepal and selling it to Shadab. The latter, a resident of Kairana in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, would further distribute the contraband across Saharanpur, Shamli, and Ghaziabad, among other areas. The seized contraband's black market value exceeds Rs 60 lakh, with an ongoing investigation by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)