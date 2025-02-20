Left Menu

Drug Trafficking Crackdown Yields Major Arrests in Saharanpur

A joint police and ANTF operation led to the arrest of two traffickers, including a Nepalese national, and the seizure of 6.2 kg of charas worth over Rs 60 lakh. The operation is part of a broader crackdown on drug trafficking in the area, with further investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:26 IST
Drug Trafficking Crackdown Yields Major Arrests in Saharanpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant joint operation by police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) culminated in the arrest of two drug traffickers, including a citizen of Nepal, and the seizure of 6.2 kilograms of charas valued at over Rs 60 lakh, according to officials on Thursday.

Saharanpur Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain informed PTI that these arrests are part of an extensive crackdown on drug trafficking. Acting on a tip-off, officers from Mandi police and ANTF Meerut detained Mahendra Bhar and Shadab, also known as Hakkal, near Pir Wali Gali on Wednesday.

Mahendra, originating from Lohrola village in Nepal's Ganeshpur, confessed during interrogation that he was involved in smuggling charas from Nepal and selling it to Shadab. The latter, a resident of Kairana in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, would further distribute the contraband across Saharanpur, Shamli, and Ghaziabad, among other areas. The seized contraband's black market value exceeds Rs 60 lakh, with an ongoing investigation by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025