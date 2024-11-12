Tragedy at Religious Gathering: Wall Collapse Injures 13 in Reasi
A house wall collapsed in Siyol village, Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, injuring 13 individuals during a religious gathering. The incident, which took place on Monday night, led to the injured being moved to Narayana Hospital in Katra for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause.
Thirteen people were injured when a wall of a house collapsed during a religious event in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials reported on Tuesday.
The unfortunate incident happened on Monday night in the village of Siyol near Katra, sending shockwaves through the community.
The injured were quickly transported to Narayana Hospital in Katra for medical care, and an investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway.
