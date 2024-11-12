Left Menu

Tragedy at Religious Gathering: Wall Collapse Injures 13 in Reasi

A house wall collapsed in Siyol village, Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, injuring 13 individuals during a religious gathering. The incident, which took place on Monday night, led to the injured being moved to Narayana Hospital in Katra for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Reasi/Jammu | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:15 IST
Tragedy at Religious Gathering: Wall Collapse Injures 13 in Reasi
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Thirteen people were injured when a wall of a house collapsed during a religious event in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials reported on Tuesday.

The unfortunate incident happened on Monday night in the village of Siyol near Katra, sending shockwaves through the community.

The injured were quickly transported to Narayana Hospital in Katra for medical care, and an investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024