Tragedy at Religious Gathering: Wall Collapse Injures 13 in Reasi

Thirteen people were injured when a wall of a house collapsed during a religious event in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials reported on Tuesday.

The unfortunate incident happened on Monday night in the village of Siyol near Katra, sending shockwaves through the community.

The injured were quickly transported to Narayana Hospital in Katra for medical care, and an investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)