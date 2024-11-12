Left Menu

Fired Hong Kong Reporter Takes Legal Action Against Renowned Publication

Selina Cheng, a former Hong Kong reporter for The Wall Street Journal, intends to sue the publication, alleging her termination was linked to her union activities. After unsuccessful mediation efforts, Cheng plans to pursue legal action at the Labour Tribunal, citing wrongful termination due to union participation.

Updated: 12-11-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:32 IST
Selina Cheng, a former reporter for The Wall Street Journal in Hong Kong, announced legal action against the publication, claiming her termination was linked to her trade union involvement.

Cheng, who lost her job in July, has been unable to reach an amicable resolution through private mediation with the newspaper. She alleges that her firing was due to her candidacy for chairperson of the Hong Kong Journalists Association and has taken her case to the Labour Tribunal, presenting evidence to support her claim.

The media landscape in Hong Kong has drastically changed following the imposition of a national security law in 2020, leading to closures of several critical news outlets. Amid increasing constraints on press freedom, Cheng's termination has reverberated among media professionals in the city.

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

