Fired Hong Kong Reporter Takes Legal Action Against Renowned Publication

Selina Cheng, a former reporter for The Wall Street Journal in Hong Kong, announced legal action against the publication, claiming her termination was linked to her trade union involvement.

Cheng, who lost her job in July, has been unable to reach an amicable resolution through private mediation with the newspaper. She alleges that her firing was due to her candidacy for chairperson of the Hong Kong Journalists Association and has taken her case to the Labour Tribunal, presenting evidence to support her claim.

The media landscape in Hong Kong has drastically changed following the imposition of a national security law in 2020, leading to closures of several critical news outlets. Amid increasing constraints on press freedom, Cheng's termination has reverberated among media professionals in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)