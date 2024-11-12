Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz 2024-25: Deepening Diaspora Connections
The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, has launched the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz 2024-25. Conducted online, it aims to engage the Indian diaspora and foreign nationals in understanding India better. Maxposure Limited promotes the quiz on social media, with prizes for winners including a trip to India.
The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, is inviting participants for the esteemed Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz 2024-25. Launched on November 11, this online quiz seeks to engage the global Indian diaspora and foreign nationals, fostering a deeper connection to India.
External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar unveiled the quiz and emphasized its significance in enhancing ties with people of Indian origin globally. The quiz is open from November 11 to December 11, 2024, with promotional efforts spearheaded by Maxposure Limited across various social media platforms globally.
Participants completing the quiz will receive a digital certificate, while 30 winners will enjoy a two-week trip to India, starting with the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations in 2025, with travel and hospitality arranged by the Indian government.
