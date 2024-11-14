Modi's Tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently paid homage to Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, commemorating his birth anniversary.

Nehru, a seminal figure in India's freedom struggle, was born on this day in 1889 in the historical city of Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj.

In a post on X, Modi expressed his respects, recognizing Nehru's legacy and profound impact on the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)