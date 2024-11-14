Left Menu

Modi's Tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on Birth Anniversary

On the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, current Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the iconic leader known for his role in India's freedom struggle. Nehru, born in Allahabad in 1889, passed away on May 27, 1964.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently paid homage to Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, commemorating his birth anniversary.

Nehru, a seminal figure in India's freedom struggle, was born on this day in 1889 in the historical city of Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj.

In a post on X, Modi expressed his respects, recognizing Nehru's legacy and profound impact on the nation.

