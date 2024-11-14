Priyanka Gandhi Calls Delhi a 'Gas Chamber' Amid Rising Pollution

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, labeled Delhi as a 'gas chamber' after returning to the capital from Wayanad, citing deteriorating pollution levels.

Highlighting the stark contrast in air quality between the two places, she emphasized the severe health risks posed to children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory issues in Delhi.

Gandhi, after contesting the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, stressed the importance of unified action beyond political lines to address the city's environmental crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)