Priyanka Gandhi Calls Delhi a 'Gas Chamber' Amid Rising Pollution

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, after visiting Wayanad, describes Delhi as a 'gas chamber' due to its worsening pollution levels. She urges collective efforts to find a solution for cleaner air and highlights the impact on vulnerable groups. Gandhi recently contested the Wayanad bypoll following Rahul Gandhi's vacating the seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 11:13 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, labeled Delhi as a 'gas chamber' after returning to the capital from Wayanad, citing deteriorating pollution levels.

Highlighting the stark contrast in air quality between the two places, she emphasized the severe health risks posed to children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory issues in Delhi.

Gandhi, after contesting the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, stressed the importance of unified action beyond political lines to address the city's environmental crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

