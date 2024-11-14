Delhi Pavilion Shines at International Trade Fair

Industries Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has opened the Delhi Pavilion at the International Trade Fair in Bharat Mandapam. The pavilion presents several departments of the Delhi government, each with its own stall and representatives in attendance.

The annual fair, hosted at Pragati Maidan, is a key event eagerly awaited by traders and producers from Delhi and beyond, said Minister Bharadwaj. It serves as a platform for businesses to reach new customers and grow their markets.

This year's trade fair, organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation, features exhibits from over 3,500 participants both domestic and international, under the theme 'Viksit Bharat @2047'. The event runs through November 27.

