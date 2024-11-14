Left Menu

Delhi Pavilion Shines at International Trade Fair

The Delhi Pavilion was inaugurated by Industries Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj at the International Trade Fair in Pragati Maidan. The fair, themed 'Viksit Bharat @2047', features over 3,500 exhibitors showcasing art, culture, and trade opportunities, attracting traders from India and abroad.

Updated: 14-11-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:53 IST
Industries Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has opened the Delhi Pavilion at the International Trade Fair in Bharat Mandapam. The pavilion presents several departments of the Delhi government, each with its own stall and representatives in attendance.

The annual fair, hosted at Pragati Maidan, is a key event eagerly awaited by traders and producers from Delhi and beyond, said Minister Bharadwaj. It serves as a platform for businesses to reach new customers and grow their markets.

This year's trade fair, organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation, features exhibits from over 3,500 participants both domestic and international, under the theme 'Viksit Bharat @2047'. The event runs through November 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

