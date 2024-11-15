Left Menu

Sophie Turner Set to Explore 'Tomb Raider' Series as Lara Croft

Sophie Turner is in talks to portray Lara Croft in an upcoming 'Tomb Raider' series for Prime Video. The series, created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, aims to reinvigorate the iconic video game franchise with an epic, globe-trotting storyline. Shooting is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Crystal Dynamics.

Los Angeles | Updated: 15-11-2024 11:12 IST
Sophie Turner, widely recognized for her role as Sansa Stark in 'Game of Thrones,' is reportedly in discussions to take on the iconic role of Lara Croft in a new 'Tomb Raider' series set to premiere on Prime Video.

The anticipated series is an adaptation of the beloved video game franchise, spearheaded by 'Fleabag' creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who will serve as both writer and executive producer, according to Deadline's recent report.

This project, which has been ordered by Prime Video's parent company, Amazon MGM Studios, was teased as 'epic' and 'globe-trotting' by studio head Jennifer Salke during the company's Upfront event in New York.

