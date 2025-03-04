Phoebe Waller-Bridge Dives Deep: Narrating New Wildlife Documentary 'Octopus!'

Renowned actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge has taken on a dual role as narrator and executive producer for an upcoming wildlife documentary titled 'Octopus!'. Scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime, this film plunges audiences into the enigmatic abyss of the Giant Pacific Octopus, tracing its journey from the cradle of birth to the embrace of death, Variety reports.

The documentary promises a tapestry of narratives, bringing together a unique cast of characters united by their fascination with these intelligent beings. From conservation scientists fighting to protect them, daring explorers seeking to unravel their mysteries, to Emmy-nominated comedian Tracy Morgan's passionate obsession, their stories promise to evoke laughter, tears, and existential reflections.

In a welcome statement from Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, he emphasized the documentary's unique storytelling approach that will illuminate the octopus's captivating nature through Waller-Bridge's charming and comedic perspective. Furthermore, 'Octopus!' is produced under Waller-Bridge's Wells Street Films and Jigsaw Productions, spearheaded by Alex Gibney. This marks a continued collaboration within Waller-Bridge's Amazon deal, which was initiated in 2019 and extended in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)