Left Menu

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Dives Deep: Narrating New Wildlife Documentary 'Octopus!'

Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins as narrator and executive producer of the wildlife documentary 'Octopus!' on Amazon Prime. The film explores the life of the Giant Pacific Octopus, featuring stories from scientists and enthusiasts, while blending humor and introspection to highlight their significance and intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:50 IST
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Dives Deep: Narrating New Wildlife Documentary 'Octopus!'
Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Image source: Instagram @phoebewallerbridgesource). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge has taken on a dual role as narrator and executive producer for an upcoming wildlife documentary titled 'Octopus!'. Scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime, this film plunges audiences into the enigmatic abyss of the Giant Pacific Octopus, tracing its journey from the cradle of birth to the embrace of death, Variety reports.

The documentary promises a tapestry of narratives, bringing together a unique cast of characters united by their fascination with these intelligent beings. From conservation scientists fighting to protect them, daring explorers seeking to unravel their mysteries, to Emmy-nominated comedian Tracy Morgan's passionate obsession, their stories promise to evoke laughter, tears, and existential reflections.

In a welcome statement from Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, he emphasized the documentary's unique storytelling approach that will illuminate the octopus's captivating nature through Waller-Bridge's charming and comedic perspective. Furthermore, 'Octopus!' is produced under Waller-Bridge's Wells Street Films and Jigsaw Productions, spearheaded by Alex Gibney. This marks a continued collaboration within Waller-Bridge's Amazon deal, which was initiated in 2019 and extended in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025