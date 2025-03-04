Left Menu

Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins as narrator and executive producer for 'Octopus!', an Amazon Prime wildlife documentary spotlighting the Giant Pacific Octopus. Featuring an array of enthusiasts, the documentary explores these intelligent creatures, showcasing their impact on those who study them, with a mix of humor and insight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:49 IST
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Dives into the Deep with 'Octopus!'
Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Image source: Instagram @phoebewallerbridgesource). Image Credit: ANI
Acclaimed actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge has taken on the dual role of narrator and executive producer for 'Octopus!', a special wildlife documentary that promises to draw viewers into the fascinating world of the Giant Pacific Octopus. According to Variety, the Amazon Prime feature provides an immersive glimpse into the lifecycle of one of the ocean's most enigmatic and intelligent creatures.

This captivating documentary presents a diverse cast of individuals with unique ties to octopuses. Among them are scientists striving to preserve these marine animals, explorers seeking to unravel their mysteries, and Emmy-nominated comedian Tracy Morgan, who harbors a deep fascination with them. Their stories will evoke a spectrum of emotions, prompting audiences to reflect on humanity's place in the natural world.

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, heralded Waller-Bridge's involvement, noting her distinctive comedic perspective that will illuminate the octopus's captivating nature. Produced in collaboration with Waller-Bridge's Wells Street Films and Alex Gibney's Jigsaw Productions, 'Octopus!' forms part of her ongoing partnership with Amazon, initiated in 2019 and extended in 2023. In addition to the documentary, Waller-Bridge is working on several projects, including adaptations of the 'Tomb Raider' games and Claudia Lux's novel 'Sign Here'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

