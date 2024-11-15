From Pollution to Purity: The Transformation of the Ganga at Namo Ghat

In a significant leap for environmental and cultural renaissance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the revitalization of the Ganga River. Speaking during the inauguration ceremony of Namo Ghat by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Adityanath noted the river's water had improved remarkably in quality, transitioning from unsafe conditions to becoming fit for ceremonial use.

The event marked the celebration of Dev Deepawali and was attended by notable figures, including UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri. Puri applauded the transformation of Varanasi, noting the development of Namo Ghat as a model project, with the iconic 'Namaste' sculpture symbolizing the city's identity shift.

Emphasizing the impact of environmental efforts, Puri highlighted the conversion of diesel-powered boats to CNG, reducing pollution and creating new jobs for local boatmen. The festival showcased captivating performances, celebrating the city's historical and cultural pride while establishing its presence on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)