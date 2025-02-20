India vs Bangladesh: Varanasi Prayers Ignite Hope for Champions Trophy Win

With India's opening match in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh set in Dubai this Thursday, fervor is building, especially in Varanasi. Cricket fans there have performed a havan, praying for their team's victory in this prestigious tournament.

India, who reached the finals of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and triumphed in last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, aim to begin the competition strongly by defeating Bangladesh. However, the team enters the match without their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, dubbed the 'National Treasure' by Virat Kohli. Instead, they will rely on their spin-heavy arsenal to guide them to success.

Bangladesh, known for its spin capabilities, looks to echo past upsets, drawing motivation from their memorable 2007 World Cup triumph over India. India captain Rohit Sharma, in a pre-match conference, confirmed that Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav will be fit to play. Shami recently returned from a long stint away due to injury, while Kuldeep has rejoined after a hernia operation, both showing promising form in recent ODIs against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)