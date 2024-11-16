Notre-Dame Reawakens: A Symbol of Resilience and Restoration
A candlelit procession returned a famed Virgin Mary statue to Notre-Dame five years post-fire. The cathedral reopens on Dec. 8 after extensive restoration. Nearly 40,000 pilgrims registered for services, funded by luxury sector donations. French authorities propose a visitor fee for maintenance.
In a poignant scene, hundreds marched through Paris with candles to return the Virgin Mary statue to Notre-Dame Cathedral, five years after it was relocated due to the 2019 fire.
The cathedral, an emblem of French heritage, is set to reopen on Dec. 8, marking a moment of celebration after years of restoration efforts supported by many, including luxury sector patrons. The statue's return, blessed by Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, symbolizes hope and perseverance despite past devastations.
The reopening plans include events attended by President Macron and nearly 40,000 registered pilgrims. While visiting Notre-Dame remains free, French Culture Minister Rachida Dati suggests future fees for maintenance funding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
