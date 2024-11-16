Left Menu

AI Poetry: Beyond Shakespeare and Byron?

New research by Brian Porter and Edouard Machery finds AI-generated poetry rivals human creations, being rated as more favorable in many aspects. While AI can mimic poets from the past, it has not supplanted the nuanced depth found in human poetry. The intersection of AI and poetry continues to evolve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eastanglia | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:02 IST
AI Poetry: Beyond Shakespeare and Byron?

Researchers Brian Porter and Edouard Machery have conducted a groundbreaking study examining AI-generated poetry and its capacity to replicate celebrated poets like Geoffrey Chaucer and Byron.

The study finds AI poetry often favored by participants over traditional works, triggering debates on AI's role in art.

Despite AI's capabilities, the irreplaceable depth and complexity of human poetry persists, challenging the art world to reconsider its boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024