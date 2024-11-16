AI Poetry: Beyond Shakespeare and Byron?

Researchers Brian Porter and Edouard Machery have conducted a groundbreaking study examining AI-generated poetry and its capacity to replicate celebrated poets like Geoffrey Chaucer and Byron.

The study finds AI poetry often favored by participants over traditional works, triggering debates on AI's role in art.

Despite AI's capabilities, the irreplaceable depth and complexity of human poetry persists, challenging the art world to reconsider its boundaries.

