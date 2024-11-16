Left Menu

Sabarimala Temple Pilgrimage: Managing the Devotee Rush with Precision

The Kerala Police have effectively managed the influx of devotees at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, as the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage begins. With comprehensive arrangements, including virtual queue systems, authorities ensure safe and smooth darshan for up to 80,000 devotees daily during the 41-day pilgrimage season.

Sabarimala Temple Pilgrimage: Managing the Devotee Rush with Precision
The Kerala Police have successfully managed the surge of devotees visiting the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple as the temple opens for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage. The pilgrimage, which commenced as the Malayalam month of Vrichikam began, sees a well-organized effort by the authorities.

ADGP S Sreejith stated that the situation is under control, with the police prepared to handle even a large crowd, potentially reaching up to 100,000 people. Extensive arrangements by both government departments and law enforcement ensure a safe experience for devotees.

A virtual queue booking system allows 70,000 devotees daily, with an additional 10,000 slots available through on-site booking counters, making this pilgrimage season a model of efficiency and organization.

