Sabarimala Temple Pilgrimage: Managing the Devotee Rush with Precision

The Kerala Police have successfully managed the surge of devotees visiting the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple as the temple opens for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage. The pilgrimage, which commenced as the Malayalam month of Vrichikam began, sees a well-organized effort by the authorities.

ADGP S Sreejith stated that the situation is under control, with the police prepared to handle even a large crowd, potentially reaching up to 100,000 people. Extensive arrangements by both government departments and law enforcement ensure a safe experience for devotees.

A virtual queue booking system allows 70,000 devotees daily, with an additional 10,000 slots available through on-site booking counters, making this pilgrimage season a model of efficiency and organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)