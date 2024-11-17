Historic Streaming Success: Paul vs. Tyson Sets Record

In an unprecedented streaming success, Netflix revealed on Saturday that 60 million households worldwide watched the highly anticipated boxing match between social media personality Jake Paul and legendary heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. The event reached a peak of 65 million streams, confirming its massive global appeal.

The bout, held on the ever-popular streaming platform, saw 27-year-old Jake Paul face off against 58-year-old Mike Tyson, with Paul emerging victorious. The live event also featured a co-main bout between Katie Taylor, Ireland's lightweight champion, and Amanda Serrano, Puerto Rico's featherweight champion. Nearly 50 million households tuned in, making it potentially the most viewed women's sporting event in U.S. history.

Despite some streaming issues with over 90,000 users reporting problems through Downdetector, Netflix swiftly resolved the outage within six hours in the United States, allowing viewers to continue enjoying the sporting spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)