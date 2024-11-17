Left Menu

Historic Streaming Success: Paul vs. Tyson Sets Record

Netflix announced that 60 million households tuned in for the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, with a peak of 65 million streams. The event, including the bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, marked a historic moment in professional women's sports viewing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 06:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 06:07 IST
In an unprecedented streaming success, Netflix revealed on Saturday that 60 million households worldwide watched the highly anticipated boxing match between social media personality Jake Paul and legendary heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. The event reached a peak of 65 million streams, confirming its massive global appeal.

The bout, held on the ever-popular streaming platform, saw 27-year-old Jake Paul face off against 58-year-old Mike Tyson, with Paul emerging victorious. The live event also featured a co-main bout between Katie Taylor, Ireland's lightweight champion, and Amanda Serrano, Puerto Rico's featherweight champion. Nearly 50 million households tuned in, making it potentially the most viewed women's sporting event in U.S. history.

Despite some streaming issues with over 90,000 users reporting problems through Downdetector, Netflix swiftly resolved the outage within six hours in the United States, allowing viewers to continue enjoying the sporting spectacle.

