Left Menu

Tyson's Last Stand: No Regrets in the Ring

Boxing legend Mike Tyson expressed no regrets following his defeat to Jake Paul, noting a serious health scare earlier in the year. Despite being beaten at 58, Tyson was thankful for the chance to fight, emphasizing his battle with health issues prior to the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 10:25 IST
Tyson's Last Stand: No Regrets in the Ring
Tyson

Boxing icon Mike Tyson has declared that he harbors no regrets about his defeat at the hands of social media influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Tyson, who faced Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, admitted that a near-fatal health crisis in June overshadowed his performance in the ring. Fans expressed their disappointment as the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion struggled to match his younger opponent.

The fight, initially scheduled for July, was postponed due to Tyson experiencing an ulcer flare-up. In a reflective social media post, Tyson wrote, "This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I'm grateful for last night. No regrets to get in the ring one last time."

Tyson revealed that he had almost died in June, requiring eight blood transfusions and losing half his blood. He considered even standing in the ring as a victory. The match, streamed on Netflix, suffered technical difficulties, with 90,000 users reporting issues during the peak. The streaming service was restored after a six-hour outage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024