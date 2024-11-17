Tyson's Last Stand: No Regrets in the Ring

Boxing icon Mike Tyson has declared that he harbors no regrets about his defeat at the hands of social media influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Tyson, who faced Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, admitted that a near-fatal health crisis in June overshadowed his performance in the ring. Fans expressed their disappointment as the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion struggled to match his younger opponent.

The fight, initially scheduled for July, was postponed due to Tyson experiencing an ulcer flare-up. In a reflective social media post, Tyson wrote, "This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I'm grateful for last night. No regrets to get in the ring one last time."

Tyson revealed that he had almost died in June, requiring eight blood transfusions and losing half his blood. He considered even standing in the ring as a victory. The match, streamed on Netflix, suffered technical difficulties, with 90,000 users reporting issues during the peak. The streaming service was restored after a six-hour outage.

(With inputs from agencies.)