Self-Experimentation in Medicine: Risks and Ethical Challenges

Virologist Beata Halassy successfully treated her breast cancer using oncolytic virotherapy, raising ethical questions about self-experimentation in medicine. While her case highlights the potential benefits, ethical concerns persist due to the lack of oversight and potential risks involved in such unregulated practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oxford | Updated: 17-11-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 12:14 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Virologist Beata Halassy made headlines by reportedly treating her breast cancer using an experimental form of therapy known as oncolytic virotherapy. This self-administered treatment, not yet approved for breast cancer, demonstrates both the promise and the controversy surrounding self-experimentation.

Halassy's case highlights the age-old debate on the ethics of self-experimentation in medicine. She joins notable figures like Barry Marshall, who proved a link between Helicobacter bacteria and gastritis through his own trials, showcasing the potential benefits amidst ethical concerns.

Critics warn of the risks and unpredictability of such unregulated practices. The rise of bio-hacking communities utilizing advanced biotechnologies further complicates the ethical landscape, as the potential for misuse with technologies like Crispr-Cas9 looms large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

