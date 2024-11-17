Left Menu

Mirror Image Mania: The Bear Lookalike Contest

In a quirky Chicago park contest, over 50 participants competed impersonating Jeremy Allen White, star of the series 'The Bear.' The winner, mental health therapist Ben Shabad, took home $50 and a pack of cigarettes. The event saw diverse contestants, including a toddler lookalike, celebrating Chicago's love for the show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:25 IST
A whimsical event unfolded in a Chicago park as over 50 contestants gathered on Saturday for a lookalike competition. Their goal: to emulate Jeremy Allen White, the famous actor from the television series 'The Bear,' set in the Windy City.

Winner Ben Shabad, a mental health therapist, walked away with $50 and a pack of cigarettes, echoing the on-screen persona of White's character, Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto. Known as 'The Bear,' Berzatto is a character who transitions from elite culinary circles to run the family sandwich shop.

Beyond the eccentric competition, the event attracted attention due to its diverse participants, ranging from white men to women and various ethnicities. The crowd included Jeremy Allen White fan Alexis Kline, who expressed admiration, likening the actor to a 'Roman god.'

