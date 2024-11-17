Left Menu

Tragic Drowning at Ullal Beach Resort

Three women, Nishita M D, Parvati S, and Keerthana N, drowned in a resort pool near Ullal beach. None were able to swim, and no lifeguard was present. Local police are investigating the tragic incident which occurred while the women were on a leisure trip from Mysuru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:51 IST
In a tragic incident on Sunday, three women drowned in a swimming pool at a resort near Ullal beach. Police identified the victims as Nishita M D, Parvati S, and Keerthana N, all hailing from Mysuru.

The group had arrived at the beach resort 'Vazco' on November 16 for a pleasure trip. According to police accounts, the drowning occurred when Nishita entered the pool not knowing how to swim. Her friend Parvati attempted a rescue but was also unable to escape. Finally, Keerthana's efforts to save them ended in tragedy as all three succumbed to the waters.

At the time of the incident, there was no lifeguard present, a lack that proved fatal. The Ullal police have launched an investigation into this grievous incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

