Robbie Williams: Unfiltered and Unapologetic in 'Better Man'

In the highly anticipated biopic 'Better Man', Robbie Williams bravely addresses the darker aspects of his life, such as addiction and problematic relationships. Paramount Pictures takes on the task of depicting Williams' tumultuous past in a film that spares no details.

Williams owns up to his past errors by embracing his role as the movie's "main villain." "Initially, there were many villains, but legally, we couldn't depict them all," he told Deadline, explaining his acceptance of this portrayal.

The film reveals his willingness to reflect on his past, including adjusting the script to ensure fair representation of his relationship with Gary Barlow. Furthermore, Williams admitted regret over his relationship with Nicole Appleton and shared hesitation to show the film to his estranged father.

