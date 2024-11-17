Allu Arjun's Grand Reception in Patna for 'Pushpa 2' Trailer Launch

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of his upcoming film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', during a grand event in Patna on Sunday. The celebrated actor expressed heartfelt gratitude to the massive crowd that gathered to show their support.

Directed by Sukumar and featuring an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the movie is a sequel to the 2021 hit 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The trailer launch took place at the iconic Gandhi Maidan, a venue packed to capacity with eager fans.

Despite some unrest leading to a minor police intervention, Allu Arjun captivated the audience with his friendliness and humility. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music by T-Series, slated for a December 5 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)