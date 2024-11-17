Nigeria Bestows Prestigious National Award on PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Nigeria's national award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, highlighting his role in strengthening India-Nigeria ties. This accolade, awarded by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, signifies mutual respect between the two democracies as they explore opportunities in various sectors.
In a significant diplomatic gesture, Nigeria honored Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its esteemed Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger award.
During an official ceremony held at the State House, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented the award to Modi, making him the second foreign dignitary to receive this honor.
Modi expressed gratitude and dedicated the award to the people of India and the enduring friendship between India and Nigeria.
