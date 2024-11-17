Left Menu

Nigeria Bestows Prestigious National Award on PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Nigeria's national award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, highlighting his role in strengthening India-Nigeria ties. This accolade, awarded by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, signifies mutual respect between the two democracies as they explore opportunities in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 17-11-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 20:52 IST
Nigeria Bestows Prestigious National Award on PM Modi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Nigeria honored Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its esteemed Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger award.

During an official ceremony held at the State House, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented the award to Modi, making him the second foreign dignitary to receive this honor.

Modi expressed gratitude and dedicated the award to the people of India and the enduring friendship between India and Nigeria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024