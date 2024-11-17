Left Menu

Star Frenzy: Chaos at Gandhi Maidan Prompts Security Escalation

A chaotic scene unfolded at Patna's Gandhi Maidan as massive crowds gathered for a glimpse of actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana during the promotion of 'Pushpa 2'. Barricades were crossed, and tension rose. Authorities dismissed claims of harsh measures and confirmed security presence to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-11-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 20:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected chaos erupted at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Sunday when a large crowd gathered to see actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana promoting their upcoming film, 'Pushpa 2'.

The situation escalated as some attendees crossed barricades, leading to disturbances with shoes and slippers being hurled.

Authorities, including Patna's SSP Rajeev Mishra and District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, assured that no aggressive police measures were used, with an adequate security force ensuring control. 'Pushpa 2' is set for a worldwide release on December 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

