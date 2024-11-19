Supreme Court Grants Bail to Actor Siddique Amidst 'Me Too' Allegations

The Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique on Tuesday in connection with a rape case, amidst the rising 'Me Too' movement in the industry. Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma approved the bail under conditions that Siddique surrenders his passport and cooperates with the ongoing investigation.

The top court avoided an elaborate explanation for its decision, considering the case's sensitivity, yet it acknowledged the eight-year delay in lodging the FIR, with the complainant previously commenting on social media in 2018. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Siddique, questioned the FIR delay and noted past allegations against others by the complainant.

Amidst this, there are broader ramifications within the Malayalam film industry, recently shaken by the 'Me Too' movement. The movement has led to high-profile resignations, including Siddique from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists and its executive committee. The Justice Hema Committee report reveals systemic issues, accusing key figures of harassment and exploitation.

