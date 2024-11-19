Left Menu

Cannes Winner 'All We Imagine As Light' Struggles for Digital Debut

Hansal Mehta highlights the challenges faced by 'All We Imagine As Light', a Cannes-winning film, in securing an OTT platform for digital release. Despite being an award-winning Indo-French co-production, the film struggles to find distribution, reflecting the harsh realities of independent filmmaking in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:11 IST
Hansal Mehta Image Credit: Twitter (@mehtahansal)
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta has raised concerns over the struggles of 'All We Imagine As Light', a Cannes-winning film, in securing a deal for its digital release. The movie, which made history as the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival this year, remains unsupported by OTT platforms.

Mehta expressed disappointment on social media, mentioning a review from The New Yorker and lamenting the difficulties faced by independent filmmakers in India to gain digital traction. 'This is no country for the spectacular All We Imagine As Light,' he remarked, hoping for a reversal of fortunes.

The Malayalam-Hindi feature film, which has been distributed by Spirit Media, enjoyed a theatrical release in Kerala and awaits a nationwide launch on November 22. The storyline follows two nurses in a mystical forest journey exploring their dreams. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam and is produced as an Indo-French co-production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

