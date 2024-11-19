Cannes Winner 'All We Imagine As Light' Struggles for Digital Debut

Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta has raised concerns over the struggles of 'All We Imagine As Light', a Cannes-winning film, in securing a deal for its digital release. The movie, which made history as the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival this year, remains unsupported by OTT platforms.

Mehta expressed disappointment on social media, mentioning a review from The New Yorker and lamenting the difficulties faced by independent filmmakers in India to gain digital traction. 'This is no country for the spectacular All We Imagine As Light,' he remarked, hoping for a reversal of fortunes.

The Malayalam-Hindi feature film, which has been distributed by Spirit Media, enjoyed a theatrical release in Kerala and awaits a nationwide launch on November 22. The storyline follows two nurses in a mystical forest journey exploring their dreams. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam and is produced as an Indo-French co-production.

(With inputs from agencies.)