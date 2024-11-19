Ancient Wisdom: Did Sage Bharadwaj Precede the Wright Brothers?
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has sparked discussion by claiming that the ancient Indian sage Bharadwaj conceptualized aircraft, predating the Wright Brothers. In a university convocation speech, she encouraged studying ancient texts for unprecedented insights, highlighting India's rich historical contributions to science and technology.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:50 IST
- Country:
- India
In a thought-provoking speech, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel asserted that the concept of aircraft predates modern history and was first envisioned by Vedic-era sage Bharadwaj, not the famed Wright Brothers.
Hosting a convocation at Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Patel championed the study of ancient Indian texts, deeming them treasure troves of immense historical discoveries.
Citing examples from Hindu epics and historical papers, she further urged educational institutions to translate these texts widely, while applauding India's current educational progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan's H3 Rocket Soars: A Game-Changer in Defense and Space Technology
Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa
East Tech 2024: Bridging Technology and Defence in India
The Science Behind Forgetting: A Beneficial Tool for Memory Management
New Study Highlights Role of Health Technology in Advancing Universal Health Coverage in Africa