Inflatable Theatres Bring Cinema Magic to the 55th International Film Festival of India

The 55th International Film Festival of India features inflatable theatres showcasing films like 'Rockstar', 'RRR', and 'Ponniyin Selvan'. Organized by Picturetime Digiplex, these mobile cinemas aim to make world-class films accessible across Goa. With support from NFDC and ESG, the event ensures an immersive experience for attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:41 IST
Jerusalem Film Festival Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will feature an innovative cinematic experience with the introduction of inflatable theatres showcasing major films such as Imtiaz Ali's 'Rockstar', SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', and Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

Picturetime Digiplex, a mobile theatre company, is set to make these screenings accessible throughout north and south Goa. In partnership with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), the initiative spans November 20 to 28, promising an immersive movie experience for festival-goers and locals alike.

The inflatable theatres, each with a seating capacity at 120 per screen, will also host a variety of other films, including competition entries and Indian classics, ensuring a wide array of cinematic offerings for attendees of the annual gala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

