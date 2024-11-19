Left Menu

Abhishek Bachchan Joins Ramraj Cotton as Brand Ambassador

Ramraj Cotton has announced Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan as its brand ambassador for a new multi-media campaign. Known for its traditional wear, the brand aims to enhance its appeal and connect with a broad audience through Bachchan's popularity. This partnership bridges Indian heritage with modern fashion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:52 IST
Abhishek Bachchan
  • Country:
  • India

Popular traditional wear brand Ramraj Cotton has signed Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan as its brand ambassador. The announcement, made on Tuesday, outlined plans for a multi-media campaign to boost the brand's presence in the traditional wear market.

Bachchan, known for his widespread appeal, is set to represent Ramraj's diverse collection that includes dhotis, shirts, and kurtas. The company has plans for a comprehensive 360-degree campaign featuring the actor.

'We're thrilled to have Abhishek Bachchan join the Ramraj family,' said Founder-Chairman K R Nagarajan. 'His authenticity and national connection make him a perfect fit for our brand.' Bachchan shared his excitement about collaborating with a brand so deeply rooted in tradition and quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

