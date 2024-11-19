Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates Revamped Lake and Stamp Exhibition

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a newly-renovated lake near Shela village in Ahmedabad, featuring enhanced attractions thanks to CSR initiatives. He also opened 'Phila Vista 2024', a stamp exhibition celebrating Gandhinagar architecture. The development aims to enrich local heritage and inspire future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah opened a revamped lake near Shela village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The area now includes several new attractions thanks to CSR efforts by UPL Ltd., a provider of agricultural solutions. The project was part of enhancing community recreation and groundwater management.

Shela falls within Shah's represented Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. The 'Rajnikant Shroff Sarovar and Udyan' spans 5.45 hectares and offers facilities like groundwater recharge areas, tree plantations, a picnic center, and a senior citizens' seating area, as outlined by Shah's office.

Earlier, Shah inaugurated 'Phila Vista 2024', a postal stamp exhibition hosted by the Gandhinagar Postal Division at Dandi Kutir. Accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a commemorative postal cover celebrating architecture in Gandhinagar was unveiled, highlighting the rich history and importance of postage stamps as cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

