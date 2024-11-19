Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates Revamped Lake and Stamp Exhibition

Union Home Minister Amit Shah opened a revamped lake near Shela village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The area now includes several new attractions thanks to CSR efforts by UPL Ltd., a provider of agricultural solutions. The project was part of enhancing community recreation and groundwater management.

Shela falls within Shah's represented Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. The 'Rajnikant Shroff Sarovar and Udyan' spans 5.45 hectares and offers facilities like groundwater recharge areas, tree plantations, a picnic center, and a senior citizens' seating area, as outlined by Shah's office.

Earlier, Shah inaugurated 'Phila Vista 2024', a postal stamp exhibition hosted by the Gandhinagar Postal Division at Dandi Kutir. Accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a commemorative postal cover celebrating architecture in Gandhinagar was unveiled, highlighting the rich history and importance of postage stamps as cultural heritage.

