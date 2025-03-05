Left Menu

NTPC's Lifesaving Contribution to Mon District: A CSR Initiative of Impact

NTPC Ltd has donated two advanced life support ambulances and two mortuary vans to Mon district in Nagaland, aiming to enhance healthcare services. This initiative as part of NTPC's CSR efforts will benefit over 3.47 lakh residents. The ambulances are equipped with modern medical facilities to aid in critical situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:13 IST
NTPC's Lifesaving Contribution to Mon District: A CSR Initiative of Impact
  • Country:
  • India

State-run power major NTPC Ltd has made a commendable contribution to Nagaland's Mon district by donating two advanced life support ambulances and two mortuary vans. Announced on Wednesday, the handover occurred at a function in Mon on Tuesday.

Falling under NTPC's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) umbrella, this initiative seeks to address Mon district's acute healthcare challenges, potentially benefiting over 3.47 lakh residents.

The ambulances are equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities, including ventilators, defibrillators, and monitoring systems. Mon's Deputy Commissioner, Ajit Kumar Verma, emphasized the importance of such efforts in bridging healthcare access gaps in remote areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025