NTPC's Lifesaving Contribution to Mon District: A CSR Initiative of Impact

State-run power major NTPC Ltd has made a commendable contribution to Nagaland's Mon district by donating two advanced life support ambulances and two mortuary vans. Announced on Wednesday, the handover occurred at a function in Mon on Tuesday.

Falling under NTPC's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) umbrella, this initiative seeks to address Mon district's acute healthcare challenges, potentially benefiting over 3.47 lakh residents.

The ambulances are equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities, including ventilators, defibrillators, and monitoring systems. Mon's Deputy Commissioner, Ajit Kumar Verma, emphasized the importance of such efforts in bridging healthcare access gaps in remote areas.

