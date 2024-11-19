The Sabarmati Report: Illuminating the Godhra Incident and Its Aftermath

Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda attended the special screening of 'The Sabarmati Report', a film starring Vikrant Massey, highlighting the 2002 Godhra incident. He applauded the filmmakers for portraying the truth and encouraged audiences to witness the events brought to light by the movie.

The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor and others, depicts the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Gujarat, which resulted in the deaths of 59 Hindu devotees. This tragic event catalyzed unrest throughout the region. During the screening in Delhi, Nadda criticized opposition parties, accusing them of concealing the truth.

Prominent BJP figures, including Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda, attended the screening. The film has been endorsed by Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who commended its courage to showcase reality. The film has reignited discussions on the incident, with some states making it tax-free.

(With inputs from agencies.)