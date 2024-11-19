Left Menu

The Sabarmati Report: Illuminating the Godhra Incident and Its Aftermath

Union Health Minister JP Nadda attended the special screening of 'The Sabarmati Report', a film that sheds light on the 2002 Godhra train incident. The film has received praise from prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Modi. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, it aims to present the truth of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:19 IST
BJP National President JP Nadda (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda attended the special screening of 'The Sabarmati Report', a film starring Vikrant Massey, highlighting the 2002 Godhra incident. He applauded the filmmakers for portraying the truth and encouraged audiences to witness the events brought to light by the movie.

The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor and others, depicts the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Gujarat, which resulted in the deaths of 59 Hindu devotees. This tragic event catalyzed unrest throughout the region. During the screening in Delhi, Nadda criticized opposition parties, accusing them of concealing the truth.

Prominent BJP figures, including Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda, attended the screening. The film has been endorsed by Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who commended its courage to showcase reality. The film has reignited discussions on the incident, with some states making it tax-free.

(With inputs from agencies.)

