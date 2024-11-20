Left Menu

RajKummar Rao Casts Early Vote in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Actor RajKummar Rao voted early in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, urging people to participate. Amid tight security, voting took place across 288 constituencies with over 4,000 candidates. Elaborate security measures were in place, as the primary contest was between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:47 IST
RajKummar Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Actor RajKummar Rao, dressed casually, made an early appearance at a polling booth during the Maharashtra Assembly elections held on Wednesday. As one of the first Bollywood celebrities to exercise his democratic right, Rao emphasized the significance of voting. 'It is very important (to vote). Everyone, please step out and vote. This is the voting day, it is very important,' he appealed to the public.

After casting his vote, Rao was seen engaging with security personnel outside the booth, even posing for selfies. Filmmaker Kabir Khan also fulfilled his civic duty, casting his vote amid a surge of voters early in the day.

The Maharashtra assembly election witnessed a single-phase voting that started at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm, spanning 288 constituencies with approximately 9.7 crore registered voters. A total of 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, are vying for legislative seats.

Elaborate security protocols were executed to ensure a smooth electoral process, with Mumbai police deploying over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards. According to Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate, this rigorous deployment ensured law and order were maintained throughout the electoral exercise.

Dominating the political landscape, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance faces off against the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi. The ruling BJP-led coalition consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party faction. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi encompasses the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party faction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

