Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest: A Celebration of Ideas and Culture

The 15th Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest, organized by Godrej Industries Group, celebrated literary brilliance at the NCPA, featuring over 125 global creatives. Highlights included the Godrej Literature Live! Awards and honors for Arvind Krishna Mehrotra and Pratibha Ray. Prominent figures like Gulzar and Jane Goodall graced the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:10 IST
Godrej Industries Group recently hosted the 15th Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest, a vibrant three-day literary event held at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point. This year's festival attracted over 125 authors, thinkers, and creatives from 13 countries, highlighting Mumbai's stature on the global literary stage with an array of eclectic events that enthralled and inspired attendees.

The festival's centerpiece was the esteemed Godrej Literature Live! Awards, recognizing achievements across Fiction, Non-Fiction, Business, and Playwriting. In a noteworthy ceremony, distinguished honors were presented to poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra and author Pratibha Ray. The Godrej Industries Group expressed pride in fostering these celebrations of literary excellence.

Nadir Godrej, Chairperson of Godrej Industries Group, lauded the partnership with Literature Live! for nurturing creative expression and facilitating dialogues that impact thousands. Amy Fernandes, Festival Co-Director, emphasized the collaboration's role in evolving the event into a significant cultural milestone. Notable appearances included figures like Gulzar and Jane Goodall, with key events and unique experiences like a VR installation of Kafka's 'The Metamorphosis' making a memorable impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

