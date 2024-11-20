Left Menu

Spiritual Gathering: St Francis Xavier's Relics Draw Millions

The decennial exposition of St Francis Xavier's holy relics in Old Goa begins on November 21, drawing over 80 lakh pilgrims. The event features a procession from the Basilica of Bom Jesus to Se Cathedral Church. Preparations are underway with security measures and infrastructure enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:49 IST
Pramod Sawant Image Credit: Wikipedia
The much-anticipated decennial exposition of the holy relics of St Francis Xavier is set to commence on November 21 in Old Goa. This religious event is expected to attract a staggering 80 lakh pilgrims from around the globe, converging to witness the revered relics.

The exposition, which last occurred in 2014, will stretch over 45 days until January 5. According to Fr Henry Falcao, the convenor of the exposition committee, the relics will be ceremoniously transported in a procession to the nearby Se Cathedral Church following a mass.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed that preparations for the event are near completion, with extensive security arrangements in place. A special administrative office and secretariat have been established to ensure the event runs smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

