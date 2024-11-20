Farewell to a Star: One Direction Reunites for Liam Payne's Funeral

The former members of the renowned boy band One Direction were among the mourners at the funeral of their bandmate Liam Payne on Wednesday. The emotionally charged event took place just over a month after Payne passed away at the age of 31.

The band's global icons, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, joined Payne's bereaved family and friends during the intimate service held in a church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, north west of London. Payne, who was found dead after a tragic fall from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, was the subject of an immense outpouring of grief from fans around the world.

The singer's final journey saw his coffin transported to the church in a white carriage adorned with floral tributes spelling 'Son' and 'Daddy'. The famed group achieved global stardom in the 2010s under the guidance of Simon Cowell on Britain's X Factor. Payne's former partner, Cheryl, who is the mother of his seven-year-old son, was also expected to attend. In connection with Payne's death, Argentine authorities have charged three individuals after an autopsy found alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in his system.

(With inputs from agencies.)