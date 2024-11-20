Left Menu

Farewell to a Star: One Direction Reunites for Liam Payne's Funeral

Former One Direction members attended Liam Payne's funeral in Amersham, UK, after the singer died aged 31. Payne, who gained fame with the boy band formed on X Factor, tragically fell from a hotel balcony. The emotional ceremony included family, friends, and floral tributes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:28 IST
Farewell to a Star: One Direction Reunites for Liam Payne's Funeral
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The former members of the renowned boy band One Direction were among the mourners at the funeral of their bandmate Liam Payne on Wednesday. The emotionally charged event took place just over a month after Payne passed away at the age of 31.

The band's global icons, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, joined Payne's bereaved family and friends during the intimate service held in a church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, north west of London. Payne, who was found dead after a tragic fall from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, was the subject of an immense outpouring of grief from fans around the world.

The singer's final journey saw his coffin transported to the church in a white carriage adorned with floral tributes spelling 'Son' and 'Daddy'. The famed group achieved global stardom in the 2010s under the guidance of Simon Cowell on Britain's X Factor. Payne's former partner, Cheryl, who is the mother of his seven-year-old son, was also expected to attend. In connection with Payne's death, Argentine authorities have charged three individuals after an autopsy found alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in his system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024