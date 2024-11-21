Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Captain Tom Moore Foundation Misconduct

The Captain Tom Moore Foundation, established to honor the World War Two veteran and British hero, faces serious misconduct allegations. The Charity Commission found his daughter and her husband used the foundation for personal gain, disqualifying them from charities. They mismanaged funds, including using the charity's name for unauthorized personal projects.

Updated: 21-11-2024 05:33 IST

Captain Tom Moore

The Captain Tom Moore Foundation, created to honor the legendary British fundraiser, is under scrutiny after allegations of misconduct emerged involving his family. The British charity watchdog has accused Moore's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, and her husband, Colin, of using their involvement in the foundation for personal enrichment.

Captain Tom Moore became a national icon by raising £38.9 million for the National Health Service during the pandemic. However, a Charity Commission report stated that Hannah and Colin repeatedly prioritized personal benefits over the foundation's interests, leading to their disqualification from holding charity positions.

A significant incident involved the couple's plan to build a spa on their property, initially presented under the charity's name, which was unauthorized and subsequently ordered to be demolished. Despite public expectations, the charity received no proceeds from the sales of Moore's autobiography, raising concerns of misleading conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

