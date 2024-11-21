Decolonising Minds: The Cultural Renaissance of India

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated an exhibition marking the beginning of LokManthan-2024, a significant colloquium for nationalist thinkers, on Thursday. The event aims to decolonise Indian minds and foster pride in Bharatiya culture, tradition, and intellectual discourse.

Naidu emphasized the noble intent behind the event, which seeks to deepen commitment to India's cultural legacy. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was present at the inauguration, while President Droupadi Murmu is slated to open the main conference on November 22.

Organised by Prajna Pravah, the event gathers 'nation-first' intellectuals, featuring debates and cultural programs. Noteworthy participants include Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and international delegates showcasing pre-Abrahamic traditions, including the Yazidis.

(With inputs from agencies.)