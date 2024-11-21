Left Menu

Decolonising Minds: The Cultural Renaissance of India

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated an exhibition for LokManthan-2024, aimed at decolonising Indian minds and promoting cultural heritage. The event will include debates, cultural programs, and participation from international delegates with pre-Abrahamic traditions, running until November 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated an exhibition marking the beginning of LokManthan-2024, a significant colloquium for nationalist thinkers, on Thursday. The event aims to decolonise Indian minds and foster pride in Bharatiya culture, tradition, and intellectual discourse.

Naidu emphasized the noble intent behind the event, which seeks to deepen commitment to India's cultural legacy. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was present at the inauguration, while President Droupadi Murmu is slated to open the main conference on November 22.

Organised by Prajna Pravah, the event gathers 'nation-first' intellectuals, featuring debates and cultural programs. Noteworthy participants include Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and international delegates showcasing pre-Abrahamic traditions, including the Yazidis.

