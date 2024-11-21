Decolonising Minds: The Cultural Renaissance of India
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated an exhibition for LokManthan-2024, aimed at decolonising Indian minds and promoting cultural heritage. The event will include debates, cultural programs, and participation from international delegates with pre-Abrahamic traditions, running until November 24.
- Country:
- India
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated an exhibition marking the beginning of LokManthan-2024, a significant colloquium for nationalist thinkers, on Thursday. The event aims to decolonise Indian minds and foster pride in Bharatiya culture, tradition, and intellectual discourse.
Naidu emphasized the noble intent behind the event, which seeks to deepen commitment to India's cultural legacy. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was present at the inauguration, while President Droupadi Murmu is slated to open the main conference on November 22.
Organised by Prajna Pravah, the event gathers 'nation-first' intellectuals, featuring debates and cultural programs. Noteworthy participants include Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and international delegates showcasing pre-Abrahamic traditions, including the Yazidis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Droupadi Murmu Sets Sail on INS Vikrant
Congress can't tolerate tribals in higher posts, insults President Droupadi Murmu, ex-CM Champai Soren: PM Modi in Jharkhand's Gumla.
President Droupadi Murmu's Cultural and Educational Visit to Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu
President Droupadi Murmu's Upcoming Visit to Western India
President Droupadi Murmu's Landmark Visit to Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu