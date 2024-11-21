Left Menu

Reconnecting with Cultural Roots: The Call of LokManthan 2024

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu emphasized a return to India's cultural roots during the LokManthan 2024 event. Highlighting the value of 'Sanatana Dharma' and Indian traditions, Naidu encouraged youth to embrace cultural practices, yoga, and support 'Bharatiya intellectual discourse'. The event aims to decolonize minds and celebrate heritage.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, on Thursday, reiterated the necessity to return to the roots of Indian culture and promote indigenous languages.

During the inauguration of an exhibition at LokManthan-2024, a gathering of nationalist thinkers, Naidu underscored the importance of adhering to Indian traditions, clothing, and practices. He also labelled 'Sanatana Dharma' as sacred, celebrating the Indian ethos of feeding animals and worshiping nature.

Commenting on the erstwhile British colonial rule, Naidu claimed it altered Indian culture, urging youth to engage with nature and incorporate yoga into daily life. LokManthan seeks to inspire pride in Bharatiya culture and heritage. President Droupadi Murmu is set to inaugurate the event, featuring debates and cultural programs, with many dignitaries expected to attend.

